Tommy Wiseau's cult classic 'The Room' to be shown at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 2003 cult classic "The Room" will be screened at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Mon, March 6.

Written, directed, produced, and executive produced by Tommy Wiseau, "The Room" is a dark romance and drama movie that was once considered one of the worst movies in the world, if not the worst. The movie, however, gained a cult following for its unintentional and awkward comedy. The film serves as the inspiration for the book and movie "The Disaster Artist."

"The Room" follows San Fransico banker Johnny, played by Wiseau himself, his fiance Lisa, and his best friend Mark as they find themselves in a love triangle after Lisa begins seducing Mark behind Johnny's back.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit the Fox Theater's website.