BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Historic Union Cemetery to host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 7th.

The ceremony, which starts at 9:50 a.m., will honor service members from Kern County who died in the attacks and those who survived. The event will feature a laying of the wreaths, guest speakers, a special musical guest, and complimentary leis for those in attendance.

Historic Union Cemetery is located at 730 Potomac Ave.