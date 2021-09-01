Watch
United Policyholders hosting virtual workshops for those affected by 2018-19 wildfires

Lacy Atkins/AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, a new home construction project sits on a hilltop in Santa Rosa, Calif. California state and local officials are incentivizing rebuilding in areas destroyed by wildfires at a time when people should be redirected away from those areas if the state wants to reduce the economic and human impact of increasingly destructive wildfires, according to a report published Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:06:49-04

(KERO) — United Policyholders is hosting Road to Recovery virtual workshops for those affected by 2018 and 2019 wildfires.

The first one set for Sept. 8th is "Q&A for wildfire survivors" at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Other workshops include Confused or frustrated by 'depreciation?' " at 5:30 on Sept. 9th; and survivor to survivor forums at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14th and Sept. 21st.

For information on how to register click here.

United Policyholders is a nonprofit organization that helps disaster survivors through the insurance claim and recovery process.

