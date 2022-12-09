United Way and Bakersfield Police team up to make sure kids get their 3 B's: bears, books, and blankets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County has partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department to help kids who are going through a crisis feel more cared for during the tough times.

A press release from UWKC says that young children acquire social and emotional competencies in a variety of ways. One of the ways children learn how to care for those around them is watching the adults and authority figures in their homes, schools, and communities demonstrate care for others. For this reason, UWKC will give 100 teddy bears, 100 books, and 100 blankets (the 3 B's) to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Throughout the month of December, BPD will distribute the 3 B's to children they encounter in the community who could be facing difficulty from any number of the kinds of situations police officers encounter every day.

Detective Malhi with the Bakersfield Police also serves on the board of United Way of Kern County. They say both organizations are happy to be part of this program.

"The Bakersfield Police Department is happy to collaborate with United Way of Kern for the 3 B's (books, blankets, and a bear) bundle distribution project. The 3 B's allows patrol officers the opportunity to provide comfort to children involved in a traumatic incident, and will help spread joy during the holiday season," Detective Malhi said in a statement.

UWKC Director of Marketing and Development Gabriel Adame shares the detective's sentiments.

"We know that the 3 B's distribution project will help children that are going through a hardship or a crisis," Adame said in a statement. "The collaboration between UWKC and the Bakersfield Police Department is important for the children in our community."

The United Way of Kern County is focused on the education, health, and financial security of the children and people of Kern County. To learn more about the United Way, and to find out how to get involved, whether as a volunteer or with a donation, please visit the UWKC website.