United Way of Kern County hosting tax assistance event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County is hosting a tax assistance event at Zephyr Lane Elementary School on Aug. 30th.

In partnership with Fairfax school district, the event from noon to 6 p.m. will help families that qualify for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program which assists with their taxes at no cost.

The program has granted low-income families and single individuals the option of not having to pay for such an expensive service, while still receiving quality work.

“We are very excited to partner with the Fairfax School District to bring VITA Services to assist families that are struggling to make ends meet and have not had the opportunity to file their 2021 taxes," said Annelisa Perez, financial stability manager for United Way of Kern County.

"United Way of Kern County is one of the few organizations that offers free tax assistance year-round and we want to remind the community that although the deadline may have passed, we are still available to help.”

The event will be appointment-based and walk-in will be accepted.

It will be held at the Zephyr Lane Elementary School, 6237 Zephyr Lane, at the parent education and resource center.

For more information about the VITA program or to book your appointment, visit Kern VITA's website or call 661-843-1820.

Be sure to bring the following items for help with your taxes:

Government issued ID (Driver’s license, passport, or picture ID card)

Social Security Cards or ITIN numbers for every member claimed on taxes

All sources of income (W-2s, 1099s, Unemployment, SSI, Retirement, other income, etc.)

If self-employed: Total records of income and expenses

Proof of medical insurance (Form: 1095-A is required)

Any educational expenses for college students only (Forms: 1098-T, 1098-E)

Child care expenses (Wages paid, tax ID, address)

Bank account information for Direct Deposit Refunds (routing and account number)