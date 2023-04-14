United Way of Kern County to hold free Tacos and Taxes event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County will hold a free Tacos and Taxes event at East High School on Sat, April 15.

UWKC's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team will offer Bakersfield and Kern County residents help with their taxes, as well as offer them a good meal. The VITA team will also hand out informational flyers, masks, and sanitizer wipes at the event.

“Tacos and Taxes has been a mini tradition United Way of Kern County and the VITA program have hosted for a few years now," said a representative for UWKC in a press release. "It’s a fun and free community event that we put on to make tax filing a bit less stressful by offering folks a delicious bite and an opportunity to learn about other resources and programs available to them. We invite anyone who has been hesitant about filing and encourage those that like to wait until last minute to come and file on time and enjoy some food, resources, and music.”

According to UWKC, the VITA team was able to file over 2,00 tax returns during the 2022 tax year and was able to net $3.8 million in tax refunds for Kern County residents.

The event will be held from, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tacos will be provided from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

