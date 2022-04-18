United Way of Kern offering tax return help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you need guidance on going through your tax paperwork, the United Way of Kern wants to help you prepare your tax return through their "volunteer income tax assistance program" on Monday.

They'll be accepting walk-ins Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at their office at 5405 Stockdale Highway, Suite 200 in Bakersfield.

Last year, they say they were able to file more than 1,600 tax returns and hope to help as many people as possible this year.

To find out what documents you need to bring, you can visit the United Way of Kern County's website.

The deadline to file your tax return to the IRS is midnight Monday, April 18th.