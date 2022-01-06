Watch
Unity K9 Rescue & Outreach offers distemper vaccine clinics

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Anabel Marta holds her dog, Molly, as she waits to have her vaccinated at a mobile clinic on March 9, 2017, in Miami.
Dog vaccination
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 05, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Unity K9 Express Rescue & Tobies Small Dog Rescue is offering a free clinic for distemper vaccines for dogs.

The event will be on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. at F & M Fabrics parking lot on Niles Street.

The goal of the initiative is to help reduce the amount of dogs being put down because of distemper. The drive-thru and walk-up parvo/distemper vaccines are being offered to owned dogs with the highest number of cases from.

That includes residents in 9330, 93304, 93305, 93306, 93307, and 93308.

