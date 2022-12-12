Upside Academy, Inc. to hold 'A MARVEL-ous Christmas Drive-Thru' distribution event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Upside Academy, Inc. will hold its 9th annual Christmas in the Neighborhood toy and food distribution event on Saturday, December 17th. This year's theme is "A MARVEL-ous Christmas Drive-Thru."

Upside Academy will be giving away over 400 bags of toys and 450 food boxes. The toys were collected through Upside Academy's various community projects. Meanwhile, all food boxes were donated by the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK).

“We are thankful for all the community support in making this event happen each year. Not all heroes wear capes, and we are blessed to have so many step up and step in when help is needed," said NaTesha “T” Johnson, President and Founder of Upside Academy, Inc. "A special thank you to the Kern County Fairgrounds, CityServe, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Toys R Us at Macy’s, Borba Dairy, Grapevine MSP Technology Services, California State Senator Shannon Grove, Bakersfield Police Activities League, and all the donors for their commitment to making a difference in Kern County.”

The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds. For more information, call NaTesha "T" Johnson at (661) 281-5007 or email upsideacademyinc@gmail.com.