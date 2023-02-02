UWKC offers free income tax prep help to lower income Kern County residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County will be hosting a pop-up tax preparing event in East Bakersfield. the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is a free income tax assistance program made to help low-income taxpayers properly and efficiently complete and file their income tax paperwork.

"The 2023 tax season is finally here and our VITA Program has an amazing team of dedicated bilingual staff and committed volunteers ready to assist (in English or Spanish) low to moderate income households in Kern County with the preparation of their taxes," explained Annelisa Corona, Financial Stability Initiatives Manager at UWKC in a statement.

The East Bakersfield VITA pop-up event will take place on Wednesday, February 8 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Mercado Latino located at 2105 Edison Highway in Bakersfield. The event will allow community members to schedule appointments to have their taxes done for free, but the UWKC team will be accepting walk-up appointments as well.

Services and assistance will be available in both English and Spanish.

"We know the importance of our VITA Program in our community. We are here to provide quality work and education on taxes at no cost," said Corona.

For more information about the VITA Program or to make an appointment, you can visit the UWKC VITA website. For more information about the United Way and how you can help support the programs they offer in our community year-round, visit the United Way of Kern County's website.