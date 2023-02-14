Watch Now
Valentine's Love Affair to take place at Vista Del Lago Estate

Posted at 9:03 AM, Feb 14, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this Valentine's Day, the public is invited to a Valentine’s Love Affair like no other.

Experience an evening full of love, laughter, music, cocktails, and more at the Valentine's Love Affair event. Dinner will be provided by NV Catering, with music by DJ Danny Hill.

The Valentine’s Love Affair event will take place at Vista Del Lago Estate from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bags of Love Foundation. For tickets, visit the event's Eventbrite webpage.

