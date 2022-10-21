Vallarta Supermarkets and Los Altos Foods to provide free mammograms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the second year in a row, free mammograms are being offered through a mobile clinic at Vallarta Supermarkets. The mammograms will be offered on Sunday, October 23rd at the Vallarta Supermarket on Rosedale Highway from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering with Los Altos Foods in this effort to encourage women to screen regularly for breast cancer, something marketing manager Karla Casillas said can make a big difference.

"We want to encourage women to check, to do regular checkups. It’s very simple. We want to make it convenient for them. It only takes about 20 minutes. It’s not painful, so we just want to encourage that,” said Los Altos Foods Marketing Manager Karla Casillas. “We hope that cancer is detected on time on some of the women and they are able to enjoy time with their families, so that’s the main thing.”

Walk-ins are accepted, although women are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. To make an appointment, visit LosAltosFoods.com/PinkForLife.