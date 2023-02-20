Valley Fever Walk is this Saturday at the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The search for a vaccine or a cure for valley fever can feel like a never-ending journey and this weekend those leading the fight are "taking a walk" to draw attention to their ongoing efforts.

The Valley Fever Walk will go for a stroll through the Kern County Museum this weekend. Many survivors, along with family and friends, will be taking part as the search for a cure and a vaccine continues.

What is Valley Fever?

According to the CDC, valley fever, also called coccidioidomycosis, is an infection caused by the fungus Coccidioides. The fungus is known to live in the soil in the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico and Central and South America. The fungus was also recently found in south-central Washington. People can get Valley fever by breathing in the microscopic fungal spores from the air, although most people who breathe in the spores don’t get sick. Usually, people who get sick with Valley fever will get better on their own within weeks to months, but some people will need antifungal medication. Certain groups of people are at higher risk of becoming severely ill. It’s difficult to prevent exposure to Coccidioides in areas where it’s common in the environment, but people who are at higher risk for severe Valley fever should try to avoid breathing in large amounts of dust if they’re in these areas.



In a battle that's been ongoing for more than 40 years, there has been major progress. The Valley Fever Institute, a research and treatment facility, opened in 2020.

Dr. Royce Johnson, the medical director at the institute, says only 10% of all valley fever cases are diagnosed with only about one percent of those suffering from severe symptoms and even death. He hopes the research can make bigger impacts down the road.

Events like the walk on Saturday not only help raise funds but efforts to raise awareness within the community. It's this Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at the Kern County Museum on Chester Ave. Individuals and teams are welcome, and so are dogs. In addition, experts will be on hand to answer your questions.

