Veterans Resource and Job Fair to be held during Military Appreciation Month

Jose Lopez, the Interim Director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department, joined 23ABC News live in studio to give more information on the event.
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 11:44:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One county agency is gearing up for a resource and job fair to benefit those who answered the call as the country celebrates Military Appreciation Month.

The Veterans Resource and Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thurs, May 25. The event is located at 1120 Golden State Avenue in Central Bakersfield.

To learn more about the Veterans Resource and Job Fair, call (661) 868-7300.

