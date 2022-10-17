Watch Now
Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival returns to Bakersfield for 24th year

In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, graffiti artist Carlos Atoche, of Peru, works on his untitled opera along the wall of an abandoned Italian Air Force barracks in Rome. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 11:05:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival is set to return on the weekend of October 22nd and October 23rd. The event has been celebrated since 1998.

The Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival is an annual event that brings people together to appreciate the visual arts. Each year artists get to unleash their creativity through paint and sidewalk chalk on the parking lots at the Bakersfield Marketplace on Ming.

The event is free to attend and will last from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To find out more, visit the Bakersfield Museum of Art website or the Via Arte Bakersfield website.

