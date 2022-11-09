Victory Outreach Church to hold Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Victory Outreach SW Bakersfield will hold its yearly Thanksgiving food drive event at the non-profit organization's SW Bakersfield campus. The Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16th.

The Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway is an annual event that aims to give away 300 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal kits to those who are less fortunate or struggling financially. Each family is allowed one turkey and one dinner kit while supplies last.

To pre-register for a kit, visit the Victory Outreach SW Bakersfield website.