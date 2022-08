BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway on Friday, Aug. 12th.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. at Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church.

The church is partnering with New Arising Destiny Center to give backpacks to children in need. There will also be live music, face painting, free haircuts, and more.

Children must be present to receive a backpack.

The church is located at 912 New Stine Road.