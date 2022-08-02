Wasco Rose Festival reveals Grand Marshals

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival Group revealed Monday that residents Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison and Tim and Karen Holtermann will be their 2022 Grand Marshals.

Also the Wasco Elk Ladies will be the first Honorary Grand Marshals.

“Congratulations to the Cortezes, Harrisons and Holtermanns,” said Traci Mills-Clendenen, Orange Heart Foundation President/Wasco Rose Festival Group Member.

“We added the Honorary Grand Marshal component as there are so many wonderful groups and organizations who give to our community and this was a way to recognize their contributions.”

“The Wasco Elk Ladies are so honored to be the first group to receive the title of Honorary Grand Marshal," said Wasco Elk Lady President Kathy Giesy.

"We look forward to this event and we are excited to be part of this new tradition.”

The Rose Festival Parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 10th, and will start at 7th and D Streets and end at Barker Park.

The Grand Marshals will be honored at An Evening of Wine and Roses from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9th.

The Rose Festival starts with the Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant on Thursday, Sept. 8th. Wine and Roses follows Friday, Sept. 9th. On Saturday, Sept. 10th, festivities include Wasco Recreation and Parks District Somewhere Over the Rainbow Color Blast Fun Run, Rose Parade, Vendor Faire, Blood Alley Car Club Show, Wasco Woman’s Club Art Show and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.