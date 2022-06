WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Wasco is hosting a Juneteenth event set for Saturday, June 11th, 2022.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will feature community recognition, live music performances, and food vendors.

Wasco's Juneteenth event will be held at Barker Park, 1250 Popular Ave.