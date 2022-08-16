Wedding & Event Expo to honor Kern County first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Bridal Association will be hosting its annual Wedding & Event Expo on Sunday, Sept. 11th and will honor Kern County's first responders.

The association will cover the costs of tickets for first responders and a guest to attend the expo.

First responders can reserve their tickets by calling the Bridal Association at 661-633-9200.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel on Rosedale Highway.

Professionals will be on hand to help with planning special occasions including weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and quinceañeras, and more.

The expo will also feature a fashion show and have giveaways.

Tickets can be purchased on the Kern County Bridal Association's website.