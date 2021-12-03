'Weird Al' coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The king of parody songs and comedy albums “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater in June.

Yankovic is bring his "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity" tour to the Fox Theater on June 21, 2022, and tickets goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10th.

Early tickets are available using the code "VANITY" starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9th. Tickets are available online or at the Fox Theater box theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. VIP packages are also available.

Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test are required.

Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner and has had a Top 40 song in each of the last four decades. His parody songs include works from Michael Jackson, Green Day, and Nirvana among many others. He also starred in the cult film "UHF."