'Wine Women & Shoes' are hosting an event to benefit the League of Dreams of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready to sip, shop, and support the community at Wine Women & Shoes.

The event is on Saturday, October 23 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. This outdoor event at the private residence of Majid and Willa Mojibi is to benefit the League of Dreams of Kern County.

The League of Dreams is an adaptive sports league that believes every child should have a chance to play and they make it happen.

Athletes ages 5 to 22 with physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities have an opportunity to engage in sports leagues that are interactive, supportive, and provide an atmosphere of fun and encouragement.

Wine Women & Shoes benefiting the League of Dreams has unique elements of the athletes and sports interwoven into the event this year.

You can help support the athletes by donating to this year’s Shoe Guys™ by visiting their website and clicking on the Shoe Guys™ button. The top earning Shoe Guy or Gal will be crowned the King/Queen of Sole on stage at the event.

An irresistible blend of fashion and compassion, WW&S events are all about putting the “fun” in fundraising. They give women the opportunity to get glamorous with their girlfriends while enjoying incredible varietals from top winemakers––all for a good cause.

League of Dream’s event will feature wines from Wagner Family Wines, Quintessential, Bubble Butt, San Rucci, and Nikel’s Family Wines.

The event will also feature a multi-designer marketplace, and charming Shoe Guys™ serving up this season’s must-haves on silver platters.

In addition to shopping peep-toes while sipping Pinots, guests will enjoy a live and silent auction, raffles, a fashion show by Bella, and an opportunity to make a difference in Kern County, plus bites from local restaurants and caterers.

Get your ticket now before they’re gone! Tickets are $125 for general admission with all proceeds benefiting League of Dreams. You can learn more about League of Dreams by visiting their website.

