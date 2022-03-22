Watch
Wonderful Company to pay Kern Animal Shelter pet adoption fees Saturday

FILE - A dog and two cats wait to be adopted.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 22, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Wonderful Company will pay for the first 100 dog and cat adoptions at the Kern County Animal Shelters on Saturday, March 26th.

The offer is good from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Ave., Bakersfield, and 14891 Hwy. 178, Lake Isabella, locations.

“Animal ownership can offer physical and emotional benefits, and shelter pets offer lots of unconditional love. That provides us with a great opportunity to improve both shelter pets and our community’s quality of life through adoption,” said Nick Cullen with Kern County Animal Services.

