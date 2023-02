TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — The world's largest annual agriculture expo will showcase the latest in agricultural innovation in Tulare starting Tues, Feb 14.

More than 1,200 exhibitors will display the latest farm equipment, communications, and technology during the World Ag Expo. It's a can't-miss show for anyone in the agriculture industry. The show will last through Thurs, Feb 16.

Tickets are $20 per day. Children ages six and under may enter for free.

The show will begin each day at 9 a.m.