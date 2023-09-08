Youth league teaches Bakersfield kids football, friendship, and fun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking for a place for your kid to play competitive sports like football, Jack Frost might be the place for them. Established in 1963, the team was formed to benefit local youth who may not have access to more traditional youth leagues. The league's motto is: If your child has the desire to play, he or she will have a team.

13-year-old Khalil Banner has been playing Jack Frost Football for about a year, and he says it's the best decision he's ever made.

"I would be alone during school in 6th grade, so then one of my friends named Juan, he came up to me and asked if I wanted to play football with him and I actually really enjoyed it," said Banner. "Ever since, I really wanted to play football."

Banner says playing on the team not only drove him to find a new passion, but he says he's grateful for the people he's met along the way who he now calls family.

The Jack Frost League is reserved specifically for kids from 6th to 8th grade and teaches them all the skills they need to join their high school football teams if they choose.

President, owner, and coach for Jack Frost Football George Factor says the lack of tryouts is critical for their team, as it's the first step in building the kids up.

"Our purpose is to make sure these kids are prepared for high school, that they're just having an opportunity to play youth football or organized sports, and that they play just like high school kids would," said Factor. "We have the announcer, they play under the lights, the scoreboards, and the whole thing."

But Factor says the opportunity to play under the lights is not guaranteed, as each year funding is solely based on public donations.

"We've been blessed to be going this long, but every year, everything goes up, you know? Prices of field and officials and so on, and so it's a struggle, but we've been blesssed," said Factor. "Blessed enough to have some great sponsors and people just reaching out and helping."

12-year-old Alex Diego says he appreciates the environment that Jack Frost creates. Diego says he was nervous when he first started, but that soon faded once he got on the field.

"The support, like… If I throw an interception or if I drop a snap, they'll just come for me and say 'We'll get it next time' or stuff like that," said Diego.

Diego adds that not only does he enjoy the sportsmanship, but he truly appreciates how nice and uplifting the coaches are.

12-year-old Gary Bhullar agrees with Diego and says the coaches have given him the courage to work toward his dream of being one of the first NFL players of Indian descent.

"It means, like, leadership, because one day, I want to be in the NFL, and I want to go D1 someday, and yeah, pretty much I want to make my coaches proud," said Bhullar.

Coach Factor says most of those who join have never played or even held a football before. He wants the public to know that not only will kids learn the sport playing for Jack Frost, but they'll also be able to just be a kid and grow in a safe space.

"I mean, they're standing tall. They're proud because they've been taught that they can do stuff that they thought they never could," said Factor.

As for Banner, he says he is grateful to be a part of Jack Frost and can't imagine his life without his team.

"I'm real happy to be here. I'm happy that Coach George is able to just coach me and just be my coach, and all my other coaches, and I'm glad that doesn't stop for my other teammates," said Banner. "It's just been something real amazing for me."

To celebrate 60 years of fun-filled games the team's annual carnival will be held Saturday, September 9 starting at 6:00 pm at West Bakersfield High. For more information on Jack Frost Football, to register for the team, or to make a donation to the organization, please visit the Jack Frost Football League's website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

