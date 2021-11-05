Award-winning Apple TV+ show 'Dickinson' explores 'extreme parallels of division' in final season

(KERO) — It’s a story of another era but not bygone.

"Dickinson," currently streaming on Apple TV+, follows the life of famed Victorian poet Emily Dickinson but "with a modern sensibility and tone... exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn't fit into her own time," according to Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski of Deadline.

“One thing about Emily she does feel everything. And although she may close herself off or remain in this confined space, she has this ability to allow everything around her to affect her, for better or for worse."

That’s what executive producer and titular star of "Dickinson," Hailee Steinfeld said about the third and final season of fan-favorite and Peabody Award-winning Apple TV+ show. The final season takes place during the civil war.

“We are still wrestling with problems that generations before us have wrestled with, but it also puts the responsibility on our shoulders because it is up to us to take care of each other and allow the world to move forward in the ways that it needs to,” explained "Dickinson" showrunner Alena Smith.

According to Smith "Dickinson" was filmed completely during the COVID-19 pandemic and drew from the events of current times.

Actress Anna Baryshnikov, who plays Lavinia Dickinson and is the daughter of famed dancer/actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, explained how these two timelines can have similarities.

“I wonder as an actor, who’s picking up this work, what it meant to you to be talking about something that took place back then but somehow has some realness to it now with the polarization of this country.”

“The reason why this history feels so uncannily like what we’re living through," continued Baryshnikov. "is because this history isn’t so long ago. We’re haunted by this history and we’re living through the repercussions of this moment.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH HAILEE STEINFELD AND ANNA BARYSHNIKOV:

23ABC's Kristin Vartan interviews Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Baryshinikov from 'Dickinson'

Amanda Warren, who plays Betty, agrees.

“You don’t expect the extreme parallels of division and virus and all these things to really be so relatable. Coming in as someone who can almost - granted they are two separate time periods - but really be able to relate in more of a way than any of us could have ever imagined."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH AMANDA WARREN AND CHINAZA UCHE:

23ABC's Kristin Vartan interviews Chinaza Uche and Amanda Warren from 'Dickinson'

And the Academy Award-winning Steinfeld said that in difficult times art can be a force for hope and good something the character Emily contemplates in depth throughout the final season.

"And I can only hope as someone as a fan of storytelling, and someone who has moments where I’m just looking for some form of release, that this show can serve at all to any of those things."

Ella Hunt, who plays Sue on the show, pointed out that to have hope sometimes you have to do the “uncomfortable work."

“To be hopeful, to look forward with hope, you have to take an unflinching and honest look at your past.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH ADRIAN BLAKE ENSCOE AND ELLA HUNT:

23ABC's Kristin Vartan interviews Adrian Blake Enscoe and Ella Hunt from 'Dickinson'

"Dickinson" is currently streaming on Apple TV+.