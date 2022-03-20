Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is coming to the Bakersfield Fox

He welcomes us into his neighborhood every week on PBS. Now he’s coming to ours. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live, the tour production based on the hit TV show, is making its way to the Bakersfield Fox this Wednesday.

The production has been entertaining neighborhoods, in sold out shows across the country, since 2016. They've made their way to 120 cities, playing over 200 shows in North america.

We welcome Daniel and his friends like Miss Eaina, played by Kaileah Hankerson. She joined 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan live on 23ABC Weekend Mornings at 8, to give us a sneak peek of what’s to come on stage.

KV: Kaileah, I heard you’ve been performing since you were five years old. I'm sure we’ll have people around that age in the audience this Wednesday. What is it about being on stage that’s so exciting to you and that you’re excited for audiences to see?

KH: This show is so rewarding. Like you said, I’ve bee performing since I was five. Just getting to give that back to young ones and families. It’s really incredible. What you can expect to see in Daniel Tiger live, is an interactive adventure set in the neighborhood of make-believe. We get to follow Daniel and his friends, where they learn about kindness and really all the key emotional and social skills necessary for success in life.

KV: What made you want to be apart of this show to begin with?

KH: I watched Fred Rogers while I was growing up as a kid, so just hearing the message of the show is so rewarding. I love singing and interacting with everyone the audience.

KV: Just like Mr. Roger’s neighborhood, which I heard it’s based off of, Daniel tiger always has lessons of kindness and neighborliness if you will for the kids watching, red sweater and all! What is one thing you hope audiences take away coming to your show?

KH: It’s okay to feel whatever you’re feeling and just work through it. I think this show does a great job following Daniel’s journey.

KV: I love what you said about working through your emotions. Mental health has become a bigger topic of conversation in recent years. Why is it important for kids to learn that at such a young age?

KH: These are very real feelings that not only young ones go through, but adults. It’s better to start learning these skills when you’re wrong so you can have a successful life. This show is great. You learn all about kindness through song, through creativity, and imagination.

KV: What are some songs making their way on stage from the original PBS Show?

KH: I don’t want to give away too much, but you can definitely expect to hear some original songs, as well as some fan favorites from that PBS show.

Masks are now optional in the theater. Tickets start at 29 dollars and are on sale now. There is a special discount for a small batch of fifteen dollar tickets. Tickets can be found here.

