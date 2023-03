(KERO) — Attention Disney fans, Dole Whip, a beloved treat only available at the parks is coming to grocery aisles.

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at the Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole packaged foods has announced dole whip will soon be sold in stores nationwide

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors, pineapple, mango, and strawberry.