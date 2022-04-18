Watch
Entertainment

Actions

For ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, a case of diminishing returns

Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Jude Law, Fionna Glascott, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne in a scene from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Posted at 9:44 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 00:44:00-04

(AP) — “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff opened to $43 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It was enough to secure the film the top spot on the box office charts, but it’s also a low for the franchise.

The first film had a $74.4 million debut in 2016 and the second, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” opened to $62.2 million in 2018.

“The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which Warner Bros. released in 4,208 locations in North America, also carries a $200 million production price tag.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul