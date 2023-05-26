Former President Obama speaks in support of Writer's Guild strike

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KERO) — Former President Barack Obama has come out in support of the Writers Guild of America strike against major entertainment studios.

The strike is in its fourth week, as writers seek new compensation models in a shifting entertainment industry.

Obama expressed his support during a livestream discussion on his Netflix docuseries, "Working: What We Do All Day," on Thurs, May 25. He said that he hopes giant companies doing really well in a time of big technological change will keep in mind the creative people who make the product.

The former President also said that he hopes the writers get a fair share of the fruits of their labor.