SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Garth Brooks will play his only West Coast stadium tour date in San Diego on Saturday, March 5th.

Tickets for country icon Brooks' show at Petco Park go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14th.

There's an eight ticket limit for his in-the-round stadium seating show. Tickets are available online, via Brooks' Ticketmaster hotline at 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app.

California's rules on COVID-19 apply for this concert.