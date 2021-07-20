Watch
Johnny Owens, Ben and Noel Haggard show canceled

No reason for the cancellation was given.
Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP
Ben Haggard performs at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Ben Haggard
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 12:11:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we see more and more live events return one at the Fox Theater has been canceled.

The "Together Again" show featuring Johnny Owens, and Ben and Noel Haggard will not take place as planned this weekend. No reason was given other than the circumstances are "beyond the theater's control."

Refunds will be given within five to seven business days. If you bought your tickets in cash you can go to the theatre's office to get your money back. Just make sure to bring your ID.

