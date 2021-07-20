Johnny Owens, Ben and Noel Haggard show canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we see more and more live events return one at the Fox Theater has been canceled.

The "Together Again" show featuring Johnny Owens, and Ben and Noel Haggard will not take place as planned this weekend. No reason was given other than the circumstances are "beyond the theater's control."

Refunds will be given within five to seven business days. If you bought your tickets in cash you can go to the theatre's office to get your money back. Just make sure to bring your ID.