Local film student makes documentary about Condorstown icon "Dancin' Granny"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An elderly woman has become a local celebrity after she dared to get up and dance at a Bakersfield Condors hockey game. Now, her grandson is telling her story through his new documentary.

Tyler Ochart's grandmother, Phyllis Hansen, is well-known for her moves off the ice at Condors games. She even has her very own 'Dancin' Granny' Condors bobblehead.

Now, Tyler is shining the spotlight on her with his documentary, "Dancin' Granny."

The nearly 30-minute documentary features Phyllis, Condor's President Matt Riley, and 23ABC's own Mike Hart, among others.

Along with his anchor duties, Hart has been known throughout the community for his announcing at Condors games. In the documentary, he explains his early years covering Condors games and first noticing Phyllis dancing in the stands.

You can watch the full documentary here.