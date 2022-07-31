Mega Millions ticket out of Fresno wins 4.2 million dollars

FRESNO, CA — Check that Mega Millions ticket once again, because a ticket bought out of Fresno won big!

Mega Millions announcing Sunday morning that a lucky ticket matching 5 out of 6 numbers in Saturday night's drawing won over 4.2 million dollars.

There was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, but there are over 2.2 million winning tickets according to their website.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega Number was 14.

The ticket was sold at a Vons on North Cedar Avenue in Fresno.

