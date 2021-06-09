Mento Buru to perform for live crowd at Temblor Brewing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Latin ska favorite Mento Buru announced they will be celebrating Pride Month with a live concert at Temblor Brewing Co. on June 18.

The concert will also give fans the chance to hear the groups new release of "A Bailar en Dub" a special 2-song remix project with acclaimed LA producer Dubrobot. Songs featured are "Sabor a Dub" - a reggae dub remix of the Latin ballad "Sabor a Mi" and the rocksteady classic, "A Message To You Rudy."

This will be the venue's first indoor music concert of 2021. Doors open at 8 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge.

“A Bailar En Dub” will be available beginning June 15 via Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube Music, Tidal, Tik Tok and more.