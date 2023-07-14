Monster Jam returns to Bakersfield after 20 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking for a way to stay cool and entertained this weekend? Check out Monster Jam. It's happening Saturday and Sunday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

For the first time in 20 years, Bakersfield fans can check out the motor-sport event. There's even a pit party for fans to get up close to the massive trucks.

The shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. The pit parties are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. until noon each day.

Tickets and pit passes are required if you want to get into one of the parties.