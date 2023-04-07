Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars sues band

(KERO) — Mötley Crüe? More like "Mötley Süe."

Guitarist Mick Mars is suing Mötley Crüe, the heavy metal band he was a part of for more than four decades.

Mars is asking the seven corporate entities associated with the band to hand over records related to their business dealings after a 2022 dispute. The dispute stemmed from Mars notifying the band that he would be retiring from touring due to a medical condition.

In the lawsuit, Mars claims that the band tried to oust him altogether when he was unable to tour and diminish future earnings he claims he's entitled to.

The litigation lawyer for the band says the lawsuit is "unfortunate and completely off-base," saying Mars and the other band members signed a 2008 agreement that any resigning shareholder will not be entitled to any money from tours.

