BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Los Angeles' Chicano Batman will bring its funky, eclectic rock music to Bakersfield in August.

The group is set to play Mill Creek at Central Park on Aug. 25th and tickets are on sale online.

Chicano Batman's last album, "Invisible People," was released in 2020 and the band has been featured on "Conan" as well as several NPR shows including "Tiny Desk."

They also opened for Jack White on some dates during his 2015 tour and played Coachella in April this year.