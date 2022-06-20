Intocable to play Bakersfield Fox Theater in September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tejano group Intocable are set to return to Bakersfield for the first time in six years with a concert at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in September.

Tickets for the Sept. 23rd performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. You can buy tickets early at 10 a.m. Thursday with the code: "TEATRO."

Tickets can be bought online, by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox Theater box office (10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday).

The group is touring behind their new album "Modus Operandi."