Paramore to kick off fall tour in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alternative rockers Paramore will kick off their fall tour Oct. 2nd in Bakersfield.

The Tennessee band will be playing Mechanics Bank Arena as part of their North American tour.

Tickets go on sale online on Paramore's website to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22nd. Fans registered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20th.

Paramore will also be playing the "When We Were Young Festival" set for late October in Las Vegas. The band has been nominated for two Grammys.