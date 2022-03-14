Watch
EntertainmentMusic

Actions

Pearl Jam adds Fresno Save Mart Center show

Pearl Jam
Danny Clinch
Pearl Jam is seen in this publicity photo.
Pearl Jam
Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 14:45:09-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Pearl Jam is adding a May 16th Fresno show. The Seattle band will playing Save Mart Center and there will be no general public ticket sale.

All tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration which is open now through 10 p.m. Sunday, March 27th. The Verified Fan Onsale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29th. Fans can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration site.

Current members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club can purchase tickets through their presale.

The "Gigaton" tour comes two years after the band pulled the plug and postponed shows due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!