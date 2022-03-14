Pearl Jam adds Fresno Save Mart Center show

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Pearl Jam is adding a May 16th Fresno show. The Seattle band will playing Save Mart Center and there will be no general public ticket sale.

All tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration which is open now through 10 p.m. Sunday, March 27th. The Verified Fan Onsale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29th. Fans can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration site.

Current members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club can purchase tickets through their presale.

The "Gigaton" tour comes two years after the band pulled the plug and postponed shows due to COVID-19 concerns.