REVIEW: The Linda Lindas' 'Growing Up' is a slice of punk heaven

Photo by Zen Sekizawa
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 08, 2022
(KERO) — For those claiming punk or rock is dead, The Linda Lindas offer the rebuttal that it was just on vacation.

The Los Angeles-based quartet went viral with a video of "Racist, Sexist Boy" in 2021 at the L.A. Public Library. But unlike other musicians who've had a had a viral moment, The Linda Lindas are the real deal.

Their debut album "Growing Up" on Epitaph proves age doesn't matter when it comes to music. Talent is talent and you can hear that with the catchiness of "Oh" or the title track.

What's equally impressive is that Lucia, Eloise, Bela, and Mila all sing. The harmonies on "Talking to Myself" brings to mind The Go-Go's. "Magic" has a bouncy rhythm to it that makes you want to get out of your seat or at least pogo.

If you went to any of their shows this past weekend opening for Jawbreaker at The Wiltern in L.A., you could tell they're special. The stage presence shows that The Linda Lindas are even better live.

As Jawbreaker singer/guitarist Blake Schwarzenbach said during his bands set "The Linda Lindas give you hope for the future."

