Watch
EntertainmentMusic

Actions

Sunny Day Real Estate announce new tour

Sunny Day Real Estate (FILE)
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny Day Real Estate are seen in this publicity photo.
Sunny Day Real Estate (FILE)
Sunny Day Real Estate 'Diary'
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 17:10:23-04

(KERO) — Seattle emo kings Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first tour in more than a decade.

The band known for their classic debut "Diary" will be playing a few dates in California.

SDRE will play The Observatory SD in San Diego on Dec. 11; The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 12; and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 14.

The tour was originally confirmed in January and the band announced the tour dates on Facebook on Monday. All tour dates except Chicago feature Appleseed Cast.

Sunny Day Real Estate's tour kicks off in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 13th and they also have a prime slot for Chicago's Riot Fest on Sept. 17th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!