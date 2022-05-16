Sunny Day Real Estate announce new tour

(KERO) — Seattle emo kings Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their first tour in more than a decade.

The band known for their classic debut "Diary" will be playing a few dates in California.

SDRE will play The Observatory SD in San Diego on Dec. 11; The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 12; and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Dec. 14.

The tour was originally confirmed in January and the band announced the tour dates on Facebook on Monday. All tour dates except Chicago feature Appleseed Cast.

Sunny Day Real Estate's tour kicks off in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sept. 13th and they also have a prime slot for Chicago's Riot Fest on Sept. 17th.