Watch
EntertainmentMusic

Actions

The Black Keys still raw, fast and loose on 'Dropout Boogie'

Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney
Mark Humphrey/AP
Patrick Carney, left, and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys pose in Nashville, Tenn., on April 20, 2022, to promote their 11th studio record “Dropout Boogie." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:02:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two decades ago at their first show together, The Black Keys played so fast they ran out of songs before their set ended.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, two college dropouts from Akron, Ohio, formed in 2002 and built slowly, but steadily off that first show, attracting critical praise and legions of fans with each record.

On their 11th studio record, “Dropout Boogie,” the Grammy-winning rock duo admit that they weren't college material, but that may have been for the best.

With several first takes on the record and an exciting collaboration with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, The Black Keys are still playing raw, fast and loose.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!