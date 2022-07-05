The Prodigy to release special edition 'Fat Of The Land'

(KERO) — One of the groundbreaking albums of the late '90s is getting the special edition treatment for its 25th anniversary.

The Prodigy announced that "The Fat of The Land" will be released in two special edition vinyl formats including a silver double LP. The limited version will also include re-imagined Alex Jenkin's artwork as well as Andy C's drum and bass remix of "Firestarter."

The album is available to pre-order.

This is the album that fully established the British group as a force to be reckoned with not only in the dance music scene but in the rock realm.

The Prodigy headlined a few dates on Lollapalooza in 1997 as their third album went on to sell more than 10 million copies and counting.