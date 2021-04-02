Naya Rivera posthumously voices Catwoman in animated Batman movie this summer

Naya Rivera completed voice work as Catwoman for an upcoming animated Batman movie before her death last July.

Rivera died in a drowning accident while out on a Southern California lake with her son.

In a tweet from DC Animated announcing Jensen Ackles will voice the iconic superhero Batman in the upcoming movie, they also listed Rivera as the voice of Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman.

JENSEN ACKLES has been cast as Batman in BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN.



Other stars include Naya Rivera as Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, and Troy Baker as Joker. pic.twitter.com/XYiGmt25aN — DC Animated (@DC_Animated) March 31, 2021

The movie, “Batman: The Long Halloween,” is adapted from a Batman comics series first published in 1996. The caped crusader chases a criminal who murders people on a holiday each month.

The story was also used as inspiration in “The Dark Knight,” particularly for the transformation of Harvey Dent to Two-Face, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Josh Duhamel voices Dent in the animated movie. Other voice actors include Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone and Troy Baker as Joker.

“The Long Halloween” part one will be released this spring or summer, according to Entertainment Weekly. It’s a two-part film, and there is no announcement yet for a release date on part two.

For those needing more Batman entertainment, “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson is scheduled for release in early 2022.

