Olivia Rodrigo takes ASCAP Songwriter of the Year honors

(KERO) — Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the year. After taking home three Grammy Awards, she also won ASCAP Pop Music Awards Songwriter of the Year on Monday.

Rodrigo won the award based on her hits "deja vu," (written with Annie Clark and Daniel Nigro), "drivers license" (co-written with Nigro), and "good 4 u” (written with Josh Farro, Nigro, and Hayley Williams).

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is returning to a social media awards format spread out over Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Other award winners include Dua Lipa's “Levitating” (Song of The Year) written by Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, DaBaby, Stephen “Koz” Kozmeniuk and Dua Lipa; and Sony Music Publishing (Publisher of the Year).

The full list of winners can be found on ASCAP's website.

ASCAP Experience will host a special Pop Music Awards session starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13th on Instagram Live with songwriters Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks discussing their award-winning songs “34+35,” “positions” and “pov” (all performed by Ariana Grande) and “Holy” (performed by Justin Bieber), moderated by Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein.

ASCAP Pop Music Awards will also feature winners sharing stories of their breakthrough moments, the creation and production of their chart-topping hits and advice for up-and-coming creators starting at 7 a.m. on April 11 through April 14. Friends, fans and peers can join in the celebration via @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.