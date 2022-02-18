Paul McCartney returning to Los Angeles in May

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The legendary Paul McCartney is returning to Los Angeles in May as part of the Got Back Tour's stop at SoFi Stadium.

The former Beatle's May 13th show goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25th. American Express card members can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22nd.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back," said McCartney in a press release.

This will be Sir Paul's first live concerts since 2019 when he closed out the Freshen Up tour with a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium. Macca's return to the live stage comes on the heels of last fall's "The Beatles: Get Back" documentary by Peter Jackson on Disney+.