Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Director Jane Campion appears at the screening of "The Power of the Dog" during the American Film Institute festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2021.
Jane Campion
Posted at 6:05 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:05:55-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog” led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards, where streaming services more than ever before swept over Hollywood’s top honors.

In nominations announced Tuesday, Campion’s film landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. “Dune” followed closely behind with 10.

The other nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley” “West Side Story.” The Oscars will be held March 27.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack