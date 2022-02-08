'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog” led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards, where streaming services more than ever before swept over Hollywood’s top honors.

In nominations announced Tuesday, Campion’s film landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. “Dune” followed closely behind with 10.

The other nominees for best picture are: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley” “West Side Story.” The Oscars will be held March 27.