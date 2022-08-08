Watch Now
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat

FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, 2019. Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, has been jailed after prosecutors say he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, acting on a request from prosecutors, revoked Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail following a hearing in federal court on Long Island. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:06 PM, Aug 08, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been jailed after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case.

Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man, “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and flashed a gun during the Dec. 11 video call about two months after his arrest in the drug case, prosecutors said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, acting on a request from prosecutors, revoked Maxwell’s bond and sent him to jail following a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island.

Messages seeking comment were left with Maxwell’s lawyers.

